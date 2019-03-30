Sayush Nayyar to play the negative lead in Colors’ Kavach 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar
was the first to break the news about supernatural show Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se
returning with season 2 on Colors.
The Balaji Telefilms’ show had featured Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya in the lead roles. This time, as we reported exclusively, Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh will make her comeback with Kavach 2 as the female protagonist (Read here
: Deepika Singh in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach 2
).
Now, we have heard that model-turned-actor Sayush Nayyar has been roped in to play the negative lead in the new season.
Sayush is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2
.
We could not get through Sayush for his comment.
Kavach 2 will be launched post IPL and will take the timeslot of Naagin 3
.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates!
Add new comment