News

Sayush Nayyar to play the negative lead in Colors’ Kavach 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 08:24 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about supernatural show Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se returning with season 2 on Colors.

The Balaji Telefilms’ show had featured Mona Singh and Vivek Dahiya in the lead roles. This time, as we reported exclusively, Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh will make her comeback with Kavach 2 as the female protagonist (Read here: Deepika Singh in Ekta Kapoor's Kavach 2).

Now, we have heard that model-turned-actor Sayush Nayyar has been roped in to play the negative lead in the new season.

Sayush is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in ALTBalaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

We could not get through Sayush for his comment.

Kavach 2 will be launched post IPL and will take the timeslot of Naagin 3.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!
Tags > Sayush Nayyar, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, season 2, Colors tv, Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya, Deepika Singh, Balaji Telefilms, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, ALTBalaji, IPL, TellyChakkar, Naagin 3,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re...

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Chhavi Mittal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

past seven days