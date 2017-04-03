Hot Downloads

Scarlett Rose to get into action mode for Savdhan India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 05:23 PM

Savdhan India is known to present hard hitting tales that leaves goosebumps on its viewers.

Now, in the coming episodes, the mysterious tale of Jayalalitha will be presented.

And playing the lead role would be MTV’s badass babe Scarlett Rose.

Scarlett, the bikini model from Goa made heads turn with her voluptuous figure and confidence in Splitsvilla.

Now, after playing sexy roles, the actress will get into an action mode.

Playing the lead role of Lalitla in Fireworks’ next episode, Scarlett will don the avatar of an actress who falls in love with a minister. How that becomes a threat in her life and she gets kiled will be for all to see.

The story will be loosely based on the life of popular minister Jayalalitha when she was an actress. During a stunt sequence, a murder will be plotted and she will die an untimely death.

Talking on the same Scarlett shared, “I was nervous and excited to play the role as I have never attempted something like this. Doing action packed roles was a great feeling and I really enjoyed it. This was for the first time I attempted action for real; it was different but exciting.”

The episode will air tonight on Life OK.

