Earlier, TellyChakkar had reported about a leopard on the prowl in the vicinity of a serial set. The sets of most of the dailies are situated in Film City which is surrounded by dense forests inhabited by different species of wildlife which is why the possibility of having an unexpected friend over at times becomes difficult to evade.

Recently, while the cast of &TV's Vani Rani produced by Essel Vision was shooting in Film City when they had a rather terrifying visitor – a python on set! Panic and chaos was in the air, sending the actors in a tizzy.

Jitendra Nokewal who plays the role of Adi, Rani’s (Tanvi Azmi) son on the show was the one who discovered the python, nestled on set! He shared, “It was quite an experience coming across a Python in real life.

Instead of being scared for his life, the actor was pretty amazed at seeing the animal for the first time in his life, quipped he, "I was not scared, but amazed to have seen a creature so magnificent. It was quite an opportunity to be able to see a python so up close."

The snake was later taken away by forest officials who responded to the panic call set off by the crew of the series. They captured the Python with a practiced hand and took it away to safety.