Secrets to unfold in Sony TV’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 May 2017 04:30 PM

This show is one of a kind. It has the fun, the laughter, the twists and the much needed drama too.

Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey has taken an unexpected turn with the wedding of Aru (Niyati Fatnani) and Mukhi (Eijaz Khan).

Dharmishta (Jia Mustafa) was manipulated by Rami Ben (Ananya Khare), to run away and get married to the love of her life, Anshul.

Now, Dharmishta will cross paths with the police, who are on a hunt for the missing bride, but will manage to fool the cop and successfully run away.

While Rami Ben will succeed in her plan, she will be shocked to know that Mukhi has got married. Along with Mukhi, she will also be unaware that Aru took the place of the bride.

What will happen next? How will Rami Ben and Mukhi react when they find out?

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ananya Khare and she told us, “The show will now get to the part where my character Rami Ben’s backstory will be unveiled in a dramatic way. All the questions of why Rami Ben is plotting against her brother will be answered.”

Can this show get any better? We are so excited to wait and watch as the next few episodes reveal more drama!

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more such updates..

 

 

 

