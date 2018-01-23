Home > Tv > Tv News
Sehban Azim talks about working with his friend Karan Wahi

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2018
Mumbai, January 23, 2018: Working with friends is always fun and simple, says actor Sehban Azim, who shot for a short film directed by his friend actor Karan Wahi. The film, titled Have You Met You, will be launched today (January 18) and the actor could not be happier. “It was so easy working with him as a director that I didn't even realise that he was directing the film. It was like we were talking and discussing a scene. We hardly realised when we started shooting. Suddenly we realized we were done with the film. It was simple, smooth and fun,” says Sehban.
 
He adds, "I think being close to each other as friends enhances our work and pushes us to do better and more because we have a better understanding of each other and can talk more freely. I don't think we had any conflicts while working together.” 
 
Talking about the process of making. The film, Sehban says, “It all started with an idea, a thought which we discussed with each other. Then we spoke to Gaurav Bajaj and Rithwik Dhanjani, our good friends. Both of them gave good creative and production inputs and we decided a date and we simply went ahead with it.”
 
 
The film has a different concept. “Have You Met You is a wonderful film.  It’s about knowing your own self. It is philosophical and reconfirming whether you have ever met your self. It's also spooky because the revelation of meeting your own self in the short film is something totally unexpected,” he says.
 
The actor feels that content for the web, like short films and web series, are the future. "I see the trend of web shows and short films growing, which of course opens more avenues and work for actors, directors and producers and adds more to experiment. It means more creativity and of course more entertainment, which sounds like a very good thing I guess for all of us,” he signs off. 
