Sethji actor Avinash Mishra imitates co-star Gurdeep Kohli

It is well said that ‘Imitation is the best form of flattery’!

The actors of newly launched show Sethi (Zee TV and Offshore Productions) share a great bonhomie on the sets. Playing pranks, clicking pictures and having meals together are the healthy signs of a good relationship.

Such a bond is shared by Sethji actors who are having great time shooting together. The lead actress Gudeep Kohli, who plays the titular role of Sethji, is the most lovable and fun person on the sets. And, the young actor of the show Avinash Mishra aka Baaji is a prankster.

Recently in Gurdeep’s absence, Avinash imitated her as Sethji. Have a look!

Sethji Watch how #Sethji actor Avinash Mishra imitates his co-star Gurdeep Kohli on sets Posted by TellyChakkar on Thursday, May 4, 2017

We called Avinash to know Gurdeep’s reaction, he replied, “Gudeep Mam is yet to see the video but after watching it she will surely punch me hard (smiles).”

Keep the bond alive guys!!!