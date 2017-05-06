Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Sethji actor Avinash Mishra imitates co-star Gurdeep Kohli

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2017 01:20 PM

It is well said that ‘Imitation is the best form of flattery’!

The actors of newly launched show Sethi (Zee TV and Offshore Productions) share a great bonhomie on the sets. Playing pranks, clicking pictures and having meals together are the healthy signs of a good relationship.

Such a bond is shared by Sethji actors who are having great time shooting together. The lead actress Gudeep Kohli, who plays the titular role of Sethji, is the most lovable and fun person on the sets. And, the young actor of the show Avinash Mishra aka Baaji is a prankster. 

Recently in Gurdeep’s absence, Avinash imitated her as Sethji. Have a look!

Sethji

Watch how #Sethji actor Avinash Mishra imitates his co-star Gurdeep Kohli on sets

Posted by TellyChakkar on Thursday, May 4, 2017

We called Avinash to know Gurdeep’s reaction, he replied, “Gudeep Mam is yet to see the video but after watching it she will surely punch me hard (smiles).”

Keep the bond alive guys!!!

Tags > Sethji, Avinash Mishra, Gurdeep Kohli, imitates co-star, Zee TV, Offshore Productions,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top