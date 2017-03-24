Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

poll

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?

Singing reality show
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Shabana Azmi to do a cameo in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2017 07:05 PM

Star Plus being the anchor to your afternoons every day, has come up with a differentiated content for your afternoons with its most gripping show, “Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?” An adaptation of a Turkish show that has been winning hearts of viewers worldwide with its emotions transcending geographies, ‘Fatmagul’. The story tackles complex emotions and a sensitive subject of violation of the innocence of a woman.

To make the story more interesting, makers have decided to get veteran actress Shabana Azmi who is known for her unessential performances in her movies, on board to play a cameo in the show. According to sources, “Shabana Azmi will be playing a role of a psychiatric for Amala played by Pankhuri Awasthy. Makers wanted someone very intense for this role and they couldn’t think of anyone except Shabana Ji”

Pankhuri who will be sharing the screen space with Shabana Ji is really very exicted, “I am excited to be sharing the same frame with Shabanaji -the actress I look up to. Working with a talented actress like her is indeed a matter of pride and I'm going to learn a lot as well”.

Tags > Shabana Azmi, actress, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, cameo, Fatmagul,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top