Shagun slaps Rohan and blames him for Ishita’s kidnapping in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita had been kidnapped, and with the help of Yug and Rohan, she is in a safe place now.

In the upcoming episode, Shagun comes to the Bhalla house. She is shocked to know about Ishita’s kidnapping.Rohan reveals that Ishita is safe and asks her not to worry but doesn’t disclose her location.

Shagun slaps Rohan for putting Ishita's life at risk.Rohan bears all the torture but doesn’t utter anything about Ishita’s location for safety.It will be interesting to see if Rohan is able to keep Ishita safe.