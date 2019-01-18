News

Shagun slaps Rohan and blames him for Ishita’s kidnapping in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2019 11:45 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Ishita had been kidnapped, and with the help of Yug and Rohan, she is in a safe place now.


In the upcoming episode, Shagun comes to the Bhalla house. She is shocked to know about Ishita’s kidnapping.

Rohan reveals that Ishita is safe and asks her not to worry but doesn’t disclose her location.


Shagun slaps Rohan for putting Ishita's life at risk.

Rohan bears all the torture but doesn’t utter anything about Ishita’s location for safety.

It will be interesting to see if Rohan is able to keep Ishita safe. 
Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Star Plus, Upcoming Epidode, Shagun, Rohan, TellyChakkar, spoiler,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Siddharth and Diana at Blenders Pride Fashion...

Siddharth and Diana at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018-19
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days