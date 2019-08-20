News

Shah Rukh Khan could not refuse this offer by Netflix

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan has associated himself with Netflix to produce a series called Bard of Blood. For the same, Netflix shared a promotional video on Twitter.

Showcasing the star, the video sees him interacting with his manager Pooja on phone. He can be heard saying that he is a romantic hero and he can’t be an interrogator. It is in continuation of the video that was shared yesterday by Netflix. It had SRK saying that he can do any role, even that of an interrogator, only to realize that the call was not for a film but from a recruiter hiring for an Intelligence agency. The videos presumably curated to promote Bard of Blood are quite intriguing as by the end, SRK is left without answers. The recent one in fact appears to be ghostly as SRK sees his manager pass by his office while he is talking to her on the phone.

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s novel and stars Emraan Hashmi as a secret agent. 

