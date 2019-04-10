Shaheb Bibi Golaam actress Parno Mittra misses her friends

KOLKATA: Friends play an integral role in our life, and the moments spent with friends are priceless. It seems Parno Mittra too feels the same.



The popular Bengali actress is known for films like Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona, Apur Panchali, and Shaheb Bibi Golaam, amongst others.



Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen having a gala time with her girl gang.



She captioned it as, ‘Dear Mastercard , you were right when you said that thing about a few things being priceless. This is what priceless means. #friends #friendsforever #missyouguys.’



On the work front, Parno Mittra’s latest project is Chupkotha 2. It is a thriller web series. It started streaming on Hoichoi from 5th April. Take a look at the video clip below which the actress shared on her Instagram account before the release of the series.



