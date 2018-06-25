Shaheer clears the air; says wouldn't want to be a part of movies

MUMBAI: A few days ago, there had been news about the handsome Shaheer Sheikh’s personal and professional life.

Staring from the report about him playing the lead role of Salim in Colors’ Mughl-E-Azam to the news which reported about the actor dating Balaji Productions' Senior Vice President Ruchikaa Kapoor, Shaheer was the hot topic of discussion.

The charmer had also been in news for another major reason – that he is making his B-town debut with a cameo in Ekta Kapoor's Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya?

Well, even though the fans would simply love to see the head turner in the movie, there is not so pleasant news for them. Well, both the reports were fueled by the fact that Shaheer was in London with Ruchika as well as the cast of the film Mental Hai kya?

The actor took to Twitter to clear the air. Checkout his tweet:

I am not doing any Bollywood project.. and I don’t think I will be a part of any movie in the near future. — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) June 23, 2018

As for Shaheer's comeback to television after Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, the actor has apparently been finalised to play Salim in Mughal-E-Azam's TV adaptation on Colors.

We wish Shaheer all the best for his future endeavours!