Shaheer Shaikh apologizes to Indonesian ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting

MUMBAI: Shaheer Shaikh is in Indonesia currently for the launch of his show Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. The actor, after years, shared the stage with his ex-girlfriend Ayu Ting Ting at an event there.



In 2015, Shaheer Shaikh and Indonesian actress Ayu Ting Ting were in a relationship. The duo did many shows and events in Indonesia together. In fact, Ting Ting helped Shaheer settle well in the island country when he started off. That’s when the two grew closer and started dating.



However, the relationship turned sour, and the two broke up in early 2016. The relationship ended abruptly with Shaheer returning to India to do TV shows here.



According to the media, the actor took this opportunity to apologize to Ting Ting for the way things ended between them. He said sorry and hugged his former lover warmly. Ting Ting also reciprocated the gesture and hugged him back, implying that all is well between the ex-lovers now.



Do you want to see what happened when they came face-to-face? Watch the video below.