Shaheer Sheikh is eyeing Erica Fernandes again!

Fans go berserk when there are posts of the two together. Recently, when Erica shared a lovely photo with Shaheer on her Instagram profile, the photo in no time went viral.

What do you think of Shaheer Sheikh?

As we all know, Erica will be soon seen in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, essaying the role of Prerna, fans hoped to see Shaheer play the main lead in the serial, but to their disappoint, Erica stated that Shaheer is not a part of the show, as the same pair shouldn’t be repeated all over again. She said that with a new fresh pair, there is a start to a new beginning, which highly disappointed their die-hard fans.Finally, the promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was out yesterday, and many celebrities wished Ekta and the cast all the best for their new show. Shaheer also shared a lovely post for Erica’s new serial and wished her luck and said that the show would break all records.