Sony TV’s popular daily drama Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (KRPK) has been getting rave reviews for its different content. Produced by Beyond Dreams, the show became the most popular Indian TV series, according to a poll conducted in March 2017 by a daily.

The series is however going off-air on 25 August as it was a finite series.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh who plays the male lead in the series has been impressing the audience for his intense portrayal of Dev. shedding more light on the serial Shaheer informed TellyChakkar.com that he liked everything about the show, quips he, “it was a beautiful journey. I believed in the show and liked everything about it. In TV you should consider yourself to be very lucky if you get to work on something you like so much.”

The loyal audience of the show went berserk when the news of the show going off-air spread like wildfire. Sheikh points out that it was flattering for him to know about it, “If the viewers wanted it to go on for a longer period that is like a compliment for us. I wouldn't want the show to end when nobody wants to watch it anymore.” said the actor.

The last episode of the soap will air tomorrow, 25 August. Despite the show’s popularity with the teens, it didn’t do great on TRP charts. Nonetheless KRPK turned out to be a huge hit on the webspace. The talented TV actor accepts the show’s popularity over the digital medium. He explains, “It was successful on TV as well that's why it was on air for so long. But yes, it was more successful on the internet. The reason behind it is a big section of the audience from the urban areas are shifting their attention to the internet and our show catered to the urban audience.”

On the work front, Shaheer is prepping for his upcoming Indonesian film release Maipa, Deapati & Datu Museng.

TellyChakkar wishes the hunky lad all the luck for his future endeavours.