From Shaheer Sheikh to Parth Samthaan; here’s a look at Erica’s dating history

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and became everyone’s favorite post her romantic show with Shaheer Sheikh. After winning the hearts of the audience as Sonakshi, currently, Erica is seen in the popular Ekta Kapoor show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



From one show to another, Erica has simply multiplied her fans. What has also changed over the course of time are her relationships. When you are a part of the showbiz industry, you are often linked with your co-stars, and as much as you would want to avoid it, you cannot escape the media and fan attention. That is precisely what has happened with Erica.



Soon after Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was aired, Erica was linked to Shaheer Sheikh. However, Erica and Shaheer never admitted to their relationship. Their chemistry was loved by the audience, but they have always said that they are just friends.



Prior to Shaheer, there were reports that Erica was dating TV actor Ayaz Ahmed. Ayaz has been part of reality shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla and TV soaps like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Erica never admitted to her relationship with Ayaz also.



Now, reports suggest that love is definitely brewing between Erica and Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-actor Parth Samthaan.



As per media reports, Erica and Part are more than just friends and are inseparable on the sets of the show, so much so that they arrive together and leave the sets together. We hope that Prerna and Anurag's jodi is romantically involved in real life too and that this time, Erica comes out in open and admits to the relationship.



Well, although there is no confirmation about it, we are sure Erica and Parth fans will be very excited and happy if there is any truth to this.