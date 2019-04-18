Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS why he agreed to do Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh, who is one of the most popular television actors, has charmed audience with his acting chops by working in several shows. After playing the role of Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, he is now wooing audience by playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor revealed what made him say yes to the project.

In an interview with a leading publication, Shaheer said that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke wasn't the first show that was offered to him after Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali but he wasn't very keen on getting back to on the screens so soon. He said it was Rajan Shahi's narration of the character that made him say yes to the project, and that it was his approach to his work and not the mere storyline that he loved.

The actor also shared with the daily that he saw a lot of himself in the character, right from his attitude in life to the ideology.

Shaheer has previously also acted in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and Kya Mast Hai Life.

Do you like his performance in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke?