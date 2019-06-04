News

Shaheer Sheikh’s ex-girlfriend gifted something special to Erica Fernandes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 05:46 PM

MUMBAI: few days ago, Shaheer took to his social media to post a picture with his former co-stars: Erica Fernandes from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Sonarika from Salim Anarkali. Shaheer reunited with them in Indonesia.

In the pictures and videos that are on social media, we can see Erica and Shaheer having a lot of fun. From clicking a selfie to dancing together, Shaheer and Erica did it all, and soon after the pictures, fans were left nostalgic and demanded to see them together on screen again.

Erica recently put up a picture of hers with a caption that read, 'Thankyou @ayutingting92 for the lenses.'

Well, for all those who don’t know, Shaheer was dating Ayu Ting Ting earlier.

Well, it looks like Ayu Ting Ting is aware of Erica and Shaheer’s camaraderie and thus decided to gift something to Erica.

Check the post here.

