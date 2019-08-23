Shaheer Sheikh starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke copies Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's scene?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular television soaps. It features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Currently, the story is high on drama.



The show is currently seeing Abir and Mishti confess their love to each other and make fans happy on their union. The recent episodes saw how Abir goes to the airport to stop the love of his life, Mishti from going away from the city. Abir, who is at his brother Kunal's wedding, is unable to find a driver who could take him to the airport and rather rides a horse to stop Mishti. Abir is seen riding horse to the airport and even fights the guards and police at the airport as he trespasses and has no boarding pass. Abir is considered as a terrorist as he runs into the airport against security policies. As reported in Times of India, the scene is similar to a scene from the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza.

The climax of the movie too showcases Jay aka Imran Khan riding a horse to the airport to stop the love of his life Aditi aka Genelia D'Souza who is going to the USA. He too trespasses at the airport and fights with the security guards and runs inside. The police, similar to Abir's situation, consider him as a terrorist. In both the cases, the respective couples admit their love for each other at the airport.