Shaina Shah's identity revealed, Simmi in danger in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Shail is creating a lot of problems for the Bhallas and Raman.



Ishita is back in the Bhalla’s house and is behaving weirdlyRunionRuhion the other hand doesn’t know that she is soon going to get to a big trouble.



The police comes to the Bhalla house to arrest Ruhi in a bomb blast case, and on the ot,her hand Simmi will try to talk to Ishita about the weird behavior.

Simmi will finally find out about Ishita doppelganger and her identity as Shaina Shah who is Sahil’s wife.

Shaina will warn Simmi and now her life is in danger as she will not let her identity to be revealed.

It will be interesting to see how Simmi handles the matter and how will Raman save his lady love from all this.