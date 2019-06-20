Shaina's life in danger in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is up for new drama and twists.

Neha's chapter has finally come to an end. However, things are soon going to get complicated for Raman and Ishita.

Sahil comes to meet Raman. They have an ugly argument, and Raman warns Sahil that his end is near.

Now, Sahil has learned that his wife Shaina is alive and that she was responsible for leaking information against him.

He vows to kill her for the trouble she has created in his life.

Shaina asks for Sahil's forgiveness, but Sahil begins his deadly game against Raman and Ishita again. The Bhallas are worried as they find Shaina missing.

However, Shaina has left a letter for Raman and Ishita to guide them against Sahil.

It will be interesting to see if they succeed in defeating him.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein features Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles. It is one of the most loved shows on television currently. Recently, there were rumours that the show will go off air. However, Divyanka has stated that there is no truth in this.