Star Bharat’s new show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya started on a great note to entice the audience with its gripping storyline. The series is produced by Ravi Gharani and directed by Dharmesh Shah.

TellyChakkar has learnt some interesting spoilers about the thriller drama. As the viewers have seen that Rahul has entered the Kaal Bhairav’s temple and come out safely. This has irked the villagers quite evidently. As per an insider from the show, Rahul (Rahul Sharma) will be forced by the villagers to leave the village.

However, Rahul will not leave the village with his own consent. The villagers will then push him out of the village. In this fist fight, a new character will enter the show. Shakti Devi, played by Sunila Karamblekar, a powerful woman of Siddhpur, will enter the show.

While everyone will try to kill Rahul, Shakti Devi who has a past connection with the village will come to Rahul’s rescue.

How will Shakti Devi save Rahul and what impact her character would have is something the viewers will see in the upcoming episode.