Shakti Kapoor surprises Govinda on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actor Govinda recently made an appearance on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show. However everyone, including Govinda, was surprised to see Shakti Kapoor also joining him in the show. It so happened that after Shakti Kapoor came to know about Govinda’s being invited by Kapil, he too approached the show’s team to be a part of the episode.

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor have worked together in nearly 50 films and hence the latter did not want to miss the opportunity to be with him. Govinda wasn’t aware of his entry and was surprised and elated to shoot with him.

A source from the set informs, “They both had a gala time revealing funniest of anecdotes about their films and friendship. Kapil Sharma and the entire unit of the show had the audience in splits with the hilarious gags.”

Watch the complete episode of The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday (25th February) only Sony Entertainment Television at 9PM!