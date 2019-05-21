News

Shamin Mannan and Rajesh Khera join ZEE5’s next

By Dharini Sanghavi
21 May 2019

MUMBAITellyChakkar exclusively reported about Creative Eye bringing a new web-series tentatively titled Ishq Aaj Kal on ZEE5. The makers have roped in actors namely Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma for the lead roles

(Read hereParas Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in ZEE5’s next Ishq Aaj Kal).

Now, we have information that actor Rajesh Khera, who was last seen in Tenali Rama, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki fame Shamin Mannan have joined the cast.

According to our sources, Shamin is paired opposite Paras Kalnawat, whereas Angad will be seen opposite Ankita Sharma. And Rajesh will be seen playing the villain.

We could not get through to the actors for their comments.

