Shamin Mannan bags a new show

2017 is definitely the season of comebacks.

After actors namely Manasi Joshi, Keerti Gaekwad, Shaleen Malhotra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti, Tasnim Sheikh paving their way back to TV screens, another TV hottie is all set to face the camera after a hiatus.

Shamin Mannan, who created a stir with her performance in shows like Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki, Santaan and more, has signed a new project for Happii Channel.

The new channel by the Shri Adhikari Brothers Group will churn out numerous heartfelt comedy series.

Coming to Shamin, she will play the titular role in Mohini that will be produced by Ideas Unlimited.

The actress recently did a photo shoot where she shed her bubbly and shy avatar, and got herself clicked in a candid and sexy frame.

The actress when asked refused to talk on the project.

Happii Channel will launch in the coming months.

Stay hooked, we will keep you updated with more details.