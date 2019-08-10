News

Sharad Malhotra wants to celebrate his wife Ripci Malhotra’s birthday everyday

MUMBAI: Ssharad Malhotra is one of the most popular television personalities. The actor, who is currently seen in Muskaan playing Raunak Singh, tied the knot with Ripci Bhatia this year.

The handsome lad is enjoying marital bliss and took some time off from his busy schedule and headed for his secret honeymoon with his beautiful wife Ripci Malhotra. Ssharad planned a surprise trip to Europe on Ripci's birthday (7 August). The couple is travelling to places like Luzern, Interlaken, Lauterbrunnen and Bern. As his wife is celebrating her birthday in Europe, the actor wished her in an adorable way.

He took to his social media page and shared a picture wherein the duo can be seen posing adorably against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains and green mellow grass. He wrote, "Would love to celebrate ur birthday everyday my darling wifey @ripci.bhatia"

Check out the post right here:

