Actor Sharat Saxena will feature in a cameo in TV show "Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo".

He will play Trikaldarshi Maharaj in the Sony SAB show, read a statement.

Commenting on his role, Sharat said: "I am happy to be part of 'Sajjan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo'. This character is something that I have not done before. I am playing a Babaji who can read people. This character creates a lot of trouble for Jay, but will also create situational comedy for the viewers."

The show also stars Hussain Kuwajerwala, Parvati Vaze and Tiku Talsania.

Sharat, who came back to the small screen after 20 years with "Khatmal-E-Ishque" last year, has acted in Bollywood films like "Mr. India", "Tridev", "Ghayal", "Khiladi", "Ghulam" and "Krrish" to his credit.

(Source: IANS)