Share a healthy rivalry with Kapil: Krushna Abhishek

Ace standup comedian cum host Krushna Abhishek is back on-screen as a host for Colors’ upcoming reality show India Banega Manch.

It’s going to be a different show with fresh talents from across the cities of India performing at hot spots with hidden camera keeping a check. The more the merrier would be the funda, as the winner will be decided in terms of the gathering and crowds.

Talking about the show, Krushna told us, “Audiences are the rightful judges. Sometimes they are not happy with the judges' decision and seem to find a disconnect. This can be the best way to make them the decision maker. The best part is that it will be hidden camera setup, so they will not be attracted towards the cameras but the performances."

“Our stage was set up at some of the most popular and historic places in India. Though we faced a lot of challenges in terms of climate and taking permissions from the higher authorities, seeing the crowds cheering for our participants was a gleeful moment. There would be no script and it will be completely in real time. This is why I call it a unique show," he added.

On being asked about the recent controversy between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, Krushna shared his views, “Kapil is not arrogant but I feel even his minor issues get hyped these days. Friends do fight and just because it happened in public, it became a news."

“It’s a snake and ladder game. Sometimes the snake bites you and sometimes you climb up the ladder. It’s a very healthy competition, and that's a good thing. Kapil is my healthy rival and I am very happy that Kapil has taken the entertainment business to another level where he has earned respect for himself. There is professional rivalry but personally, we respect each other and I would love to work with him,” opened up Krushna on his competition with Kapil.

Comedy Nights Bachao went off-air recently and there was a lot of buzz about guests getting offended with the roast format. When Krushna was asked to comment on the same, he told us, “Comedy Nights Bachao was a risky show where the invited guests were subjected to jokes and ridicule. People loved the concept and that’s why it ran for around two years. Only a couple of guests didn’t like the format, otherwise everyone was happy including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. That was our success.”

Further, Krushna also talked about his journey and future plans. He said, “I want to do serious films and I am lucky that age is by my side. Whatever I have done, it has been good. I have done shows that have had numerous seasons. It’s God’s grace that I have been associated with shows that have got seasons which means that people have liked it.”

Way to go, Krushna.