News

Sharhaan Singh to re-enter Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Jul 2019 04:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sharhaan Singh, who has featured in various shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Adaalat, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Uttaran, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and many others, will soon re-enter Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan (Cinevistaas Limited).

Sharhaan plays the role of Shubu, Puchki's (Vrushika Mehta) father. He was shown to be out of town and now he will come back to meet his daughter.

Sharhaan confirmed the news and shared, “Well, it’s co-incidence that I have re-entered in almost all my shows and one more adds in the list. Since, I am playing the role of a father I am donning the salt and pepper look.”

Here’s wishing Sharhaan good luck! 

Tags > Zee TV, Yeh Teri Galiyan, Cinevistaas Limited, Kumkum Bhagya, Adaalat, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Uttaran, Kasam Teri Pyaar ki, Vrushika Mehta,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days