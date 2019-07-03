Sharhaan Singh to re-enter Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan

MUMBAI: Actor Sharhaan Singh, who has featured in various shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Adaalat, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Uttaran, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and many others, will soon re-enter Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan (Cinevistaas Limited).



Sharhaan plays the role of Shubu, Puchki's (Vrushika Mehta) father. He was shown to be out of town and now he will come back to meet his daughter.



Sharhaan confirmed the news and shared, “Well, it’s co-incidence that I have re-entered in almost all my shows and one more adds in the list. Since, I am playing the role of a father I am donning the salt and pepper look.”



Here’s wishing Sharhaan good luck!