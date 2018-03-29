Sharib Hashmi to make his digital debut; Behen Hogi Teri fame Ajay K Pannalal to direct

Mumbai: Indian actor Sharib Hashmi, who stepped into the world of movies with 2008’s Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire, is all set to make his digital debut. The actor will start his new innings with an upcoming web series.

According to our exclusive information, Bodhi Trees Production is producing this project. It will be a musical comedy. The Filmistaan fame actor, 42, will play the protagonist in the narrative. We couldn’t figure out much about his role; however what we hear is it will be a character of a guy next door.

The untitled project will be helmed by acclaimed director Ajay K Pannalal, who made his directorial debut with the Hindi romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri in 2017. The movie was highly acclaimed and so was Pannalal’s work. With this untitled series, Ajay will be making his debut in the new media.

It will be a limited series of 10-13 episodes. It will be streamed by the OTT platform – Viu. All the deal and the talks apparently have been locked.

A little birdie informs that the shoot might go on floors by 1 April.

We tried contacting the actor but he remained unavailable for comment.

On the other hand, we couldn’t get in touch with Ajay or someone from Bodhi Trees to get an official statement.