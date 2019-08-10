Sharmilee Raj to play THIS role in Baalveer Returns

MUMBAI: Baalveer, which aired on SAB TV, gained a lot of popularity. The show is all set to return with a new season and a fresh storyline. Titled Baalveer returns, the show will premiere soon on the channel.

According to the reports, Lalit Bisht, Mohit Sharma, Atul Verma, Krutika Desai, Arista Mehta, Aarna Bhadoriya, Anuradha Verma, Aditya Ranvijay and Shridhar Watsar have already been roped in to be a part of the new season.

Sharmilee Raj is now being finalized to play the role of Baal Pari. It is also said that she is the only pari from the previous season who is retained in the show.

The actress is known for her role in Lottery and was recently seen in the web series, Tantra, which is written by Vikram Bhatt.