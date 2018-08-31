News

Shashank recreates the ‘Raj- Simran’ moment with Kajol on Colors’ Dance Deewane

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: The fun and entertainment will reach new heights on Colors’ Dance Deewane, as the contestants and judges celebrate ‘parents special’ for the upcoming episode. Viewers are in for another treat, as Kajol will be seen making a guest appearance on the show to promote her soon to release film, Helicopter Eela.

Sources from the set revealed that, “While the contestants gave a heart-touching performance to pay a special tribute to their parents, each of them also spoke about the sacrifices their parents had made to support their dream. These stories moved Madhuri Dixit and Kajol and left them with a teary eyed.”

To cheer up everyone’s mood, Firoz from third generation gave a very energetic and power-packed performance. After the performance, Firoz recalled the old days when he had danced with Kajol on the song ‘Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna’ from the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le jayenge.

Madhuri added saying, “Shashank Khaitan is also a big fan of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le jayenge and Kajol’s role as Simran. Shashank confessed how he has watched DDLJ countless times and it was after seeing Kajol enact Simran’s role, that he decided to pursue a career in this industry and to become a film-maker.”

Shashank Khaitan, who couldn’t stop blushing, requested Kajol to dance with him on ‘Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna’, to which Kajol graciously obliged and the duo had a blast on the stage. In the end, Shashank even thanked Dance Deewane for fulfilling his childhood dream and making his Raj-Simran moment come true.

Tags > Dance Deewane, Colors tv, Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shashank Khaitan, Kajol, TellyChakkar,

