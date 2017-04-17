Shaurya to get JAILED in Zindagi Ki Mehek

Waiting for some exciting updates from your favourite show Zindagi Ki Mehek (Zee TV and Parin Multimedia)?

Then gear up to read this piece of news, which will give you the latest update from the show.

It seems trouble would not end in Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek’s (Samiksha Jaiswal) life. When Shaurya inked Mehek’s name on his chest, the lady couldn’t stop from confessing her love for him.

Seeing them back together, Kanta chachi will now plot her next plan to separate the duo from getting married.

In the coming episode, Kanta chachi will come along with Mehek to Shaurya’s house and agree for their marriage but only in one condition.

What is it?

Well, she would ask Shaurya not to meet Mehek for a month. Mehek would agree but Shaurya will not be convinced by the condition.

Later, Kanta Chachi will get kidnapped and when she would return in a disabled condition, everyone would get shocked. When she will be asked about the culprit, Kanta chachi will blame Shaurya behind her kidnap. She will send Shaurya behind the bars for kidnapping her.

How will Mehek prove Shaurya innocent?

We could not get through the leads of the show.