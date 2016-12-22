Shaurya to IMPRESS Mehek’s family in Zee TV’s Mehek

Yeh doorian...In raho ki doorian...Nigahon ki doorian...Humraho ki doorian...Fanna ho sabhi doorian...



This song sets the mood perfect for lovebirds Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) from Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia Private Multimedia).



After the Sharmas got insulted by the Khanna family, Mehek will now decide to break her relationship with Shaurya. She will think that both the families are very different and their standards won’t match.



However, Shaurya, who loves Mehek a lot, will decide to stay at Mehek’s house and adapt their way of living.



Now, in the coming episode, it will be shown that Mehek would feel bad for Shaurya and would try to make his life a little better. When he would be sleeping she will get a blanket and mosquito coil so that he can sleep well.



In another instance, Shaurya’s stomach would get upset but he will still eat lunch with the family to make everyone happy. He will in fact start living life like the Sharmas. He will sit on the floor and even use the common bathroom.



Will Shaurya be able to convince Mehek to marry him?



We tried reaching out to Samiksha but she remained unavailable to comment.