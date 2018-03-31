Shaurya to learn about Anjali-Sooraj’s love affair in Zindagi Ki Mehek

MUmbai:Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) is gearing up for a big twist in the show.

The newly entrant Aanchal Khurana who is playing the role of Anjali has already started creating troubles between Shaurya and his family. Since, Anjali’s motive is to take away the property of Khannas she is playing all the possible tricks.

Now, in the coming episodes, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) and Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) will catch Anjali red handed hugging her boyfrind Sooraj. This will not go down well with Shaurya and he will not accept her relationship with Sooraj.

What do you think of Zindagi Ki Mahek?

Also, Shaurya will invite a UK based boy to his house for Anjali’s marriage.

What will be Anjali’s next move? Will Shaurya and Mehek manage to know Anjali’s real motives?