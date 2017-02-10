She is excited: Surbhi Jyoti talks about Valentine's Day plans

The day of love... Valentine’s Day is just round the corner.

Every lover has been planning to make it special for his/her partner. And here is one lovely actress who is jumping with anticipation. Wondering who are we talking about?

The bubbly and ravishing Surbhi Jyoti. It’s the Qubool Hai fame actress, who is all set to make her comeback on small screen with Star Plus’ Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She plays a young girl caught in the web of suspense, thrill and the supernatural in thos Sphereorigins’ finite series.

At the launch of the show, Surbhi, like always, indulged in a heartfelt conversation with us.

With the discussion heading towards Valentine’s Day, Surbhi shared, “I have never looked forward to the day as much as I am doing this time. I am really excited.”

When we quizzed her on the reason for her enthusiasm, with a broad smile, she said, “Because that’s the day my web series Tanhaiyan is releasing. The entire series (10 episodes) will be released on 14th. It is a project where we have given our heart and soul to. Really looking forward to watch it and also get a feedback from the viewers.”

And when we asked her if she is a romantic at heart, she said, “Of course I am and I completely enjoy the idea of falling in love.”

Surbhi, wish you a Valentine’s Day that’s filled with happiness, love and success!