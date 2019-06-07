She had her share of insecurities but it got done when I married her: Arjun Bijlani on his wife

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the most popular and loved television actors, revealed that his wife Neha Swami had her share of insecurities but it got done when he married her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about how his wife had always been there for him when he was not a popular actor. He further shared that his wife did think that he will marry an actress after being successful. He told the portal, “I got Left Right Left exactly three months after I met Neha. She has been with me since that time, when I was a nobody, actually a nobody. I am not the perfect husband, never was the perfect boyfriend either but my heart was in the right place. Even if I used to go wrong, I used to seek advice from other people so yes, six years of marriage and nine years of courtship, we recently celebrated our six years marriage anniversary. It is been great."

When he was asked if his wife ever felt insecure, Arjun said, "Of course, she had her share of insecurities, but they all got done when I got married to her. She really thought that this guy is not going to marry her after all this success and now that he is popular and he is going to marry an actress only. I was already dating her for so long, and I thought if someone can be with me for nine years, they can be with me for the rest of my life."

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani started his television career in 2004 with Balaji Telefilms' youth based television series Kartika. He then appeared in other popular shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. He is currently hosting Dance Deewane and is acting in Ishq Mein Marjawan.