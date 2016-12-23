Hot Downloads

She is not pregnant: Sonakshi’s shattering realisation in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang...

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2016 04:17 PM

Drama...drama and some more drama...

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) has been keeping viewers engrossed with the suspense related to Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) pregnancy.

After a long wait, viewers will eventually be shown the revelation of the fake pregnancy peg.

As per sources, yesterday, the leads shot a major sequence wherein Sonakshi turned detective to find out Dev’s (Shaheer Sheikh) weird behaviour towards his family.

In the upcoming episode, the lady will probe about the happenings that are going around his life. And she will finally learn that Dev lied about her pregnancy. The revelation will shatter the lady. She will also feel cheated by Dev and will have an emotional breakdown.

Sonakshi’s parents will also learn about the fake pregnancy drama.

Now, viewers have to keep an eye on the show to find out how will Dev manage to win Sonakshi’s trust again.

We tried reaching Erica for a comment but she kept busy shooting.

