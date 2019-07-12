She is Sufiyana Pyaar Mera lead Rajveer Singh’s ladylove

MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. The actor is known for the show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Along with his work, his fans are also interested to know about his personal life. Well, the actor is in relationship since the last five years.

The television actor never spoke about his relationship before, in fact, he has always been tight-lipped about it and vehemently stressed on his single status, until now. But now, his ladylove has been revealed.



The love of his life is Anagha Tawde, who is a corporate professional. There is even buzz that the two are married. And finally Rajveer has broken his silence and admitted that he is indeed in a relationship but there's no truth to the marriage rumours.



Rajveer told Bombay Times, “I always preferred to keep a ‘no comments’ stance because Anagha is not from the industry. Yes, we did plan to get married last year and again earlier this year, but somehow each time, it got postponed due to work commitments. We now plan to tie the knot in December.”He added, “I wanted to keep it a secret because relationships are quite fragile these days. I also want to become financially independent before I walk down the aisle. A girl’s parents would like that, too. Agar ladka kamayega nahi toh khayega kya? Her parents will approve of a guy, who is financially stable, right? In fact, life has been so busy for both of us that we hardly get time to meet each other. But whenever we do get time, we go on holidays together.”