She is Sufiyana Pyaar Mera lead Rajveer Singh’s ladylove

MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. The actor is known for the show, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Along with his work, his fans are also interested to know about his personal life. Well, the actor is in relationship since the last five years.
The television actor never spoke about his relationship before, in fact, he has always been tight-lipped about it and vehemently stressed on his single status, until now. But now, his ladylove has been revealed.
The love of his life is Anagha Tawde, who is a corporate professional. There is even buzz that the two are married. And finally Rajveer has broken his silence and admitted that he is indeed in a relationship but there's no truth to the marriage rumours.
