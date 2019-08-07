SHE is the CUTEST person on Ravi Dubey’s CONTACT LIST, and it is not Sargun Mehta!

MUMBAI: The television industry is a small world where everyone is connected with each other.



Some TV actors are close friends, and one of the most well-known friendships is that of Asha Negi and Ravi Dubey.



Asha is known to be humble, grounded, and super bubbly. The actress has several good friends in the industry, including Ravi.



Ravi may have a list of close friends on his contact list, but the cutest of them is Asha!



Ravi took to his social media to share the same, and we are in love with the bond they share.







On the work front, Asha recently made her digital debut with web series Baarish along with Sharman Joshi. The romantic story sees the duo fight family opposition and status differences to find solace in each other.



Meanwhile, Ravi will reprise his role as Sid in Jamai Raja 2.0, which will soon be streamed on ZEE5.



Cheers to friendship, Ravi and Asha!

