Sheeba Akashdeep in Rashmi Sharma’s next for Star Plus

Rashmi Sharma Productions has always given viewers an ‘extra’ edge to think and decipher the uniqueness in the kind of programs they offer to the TV viewing audience.

After working emphatically on the sensitive subject of a ‘kinnar’ and the societal drawbacks that the girl faces through the show on Colors, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the production house now looks at coming up with a show that will talk about the pros and cons of the societal status quo attached to ‘pets’. This finite series will be for Star Plus.

Yes, ‘dogs’ will be the central characters right here, and the story will dwell on two different families, different in their lifestyle, way of living and the manner in which they raise their pets in the society.

We hear that the story will have the female lead enjoying a luxurious lifestyle with a dog being her confidante and support. The lead boy, though middle class will also have a pet to look up to, which will again be a dog.

We hear that noted film actress Sheeba Akashdeep has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

As per sources, “Sheeba who was last seen in Saubhagyalakshmi, with Rashmi Sharma has been roped in to play the rich and lavish-living mother of the female lead.”

We buzzed the actor, channel spokesperson and Producer Rashmi Sharma, but failed to get any revert.

The team will soon shoot for the pilot of the finite series, is what we hear.

Watch this space for more updates.