Popular film and stage actress, Sheeba Chaddha, has signed her next big project, Mirzapur.

TellyChakkar had earlier reported about TV actress Harshita Gaur playing an integral role in Mirzapur. The web series is helmed under Farhan Akhtar's banner, Excel Entertainment. The digital venture comprises of stellar cast including names like Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Latest we hear from credible sources that the much talented Sheeba Chaddha has been finalized for a role in the particular series.

Chaddha has been a prominent name in the film industry. She was seen as Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in Raaes and has been part of films like Talaashand Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In terms of television shows, Chaddha has made appearances in Hitler Didi, Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, Toh Log Kahenge and many other popular shows.

This will be Sheeba’s third web series after being part of hit series like Permanent Roommates 2 and Tanhaiya. As for Sheeba’s role in the series, it is said that the character will be a realistic portrayal and will give the actress to explore her acting skills. We couldn’t connect with Sheeba to know more details about her character.

Sheeba and the team have already started shooting in Varanasi and have also completed their first schedule. Mirzapur is said to be loosely based on hit Netflix drama Narcos. The show is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will air on Amazon Prime. The storyline will be divided into two seasons.