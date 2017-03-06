Sheen-Akshay’s ‘chilling’ moments while shooting for Piyaa Albela

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela is all set to air from tonight.

The modern day tale of Vishwamitra and Menaka will have Sheen Das and Akshay Mhatre play the lead roles.

With a storyline that depict some hard hitting facts and also present picturesque locations, the team recently shot in Rishikesh for an important scene.

The cold weather left the actors freezing but their passion kept them going as they worked continuously for hours to give the perfect shot.

Shares a source, “The actors had to shoot a part in a river at 4 am in the morning. Both were shivering with the cold but continued to give multiple shots before the shot was finalised; hats off to their efforts.”

Speaking about their special shoot, Akshay quips, “Initially we couldn’t manage to gather courage to splash in, that’s when the creatives actually pushed us into the river. It took us six hours to shoot this sequence which was one of the longest scenes we have done so far. Thanks to our team, who was there to support us with dry clothes, tea, towel and dryer to ensure our safety and health.”

Piyaa Albela launches tonight on Zee TV.