Shezali Sharma roped in for ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2

17 Jul 2019 01:05 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on Jamai Raja 2, which will soon stream on ZEE5.

We exclusively broke the news about Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, and Achint Kaur being retained for ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2.

We also reported about Sudhanshu Pandey, Pratik Dixit, and Varun Jain being a part of the project (Read here: Pratik Dixit roped in for ZEE5’s Jamai Raja 2).

Now, the latest update is that model-turned-actress Shezali Sharma will also feature in Jamai Raja 2 and will have an interesting role to play.

Shezali was a part of Gumrah on Channel V, Tujhe Naraaz Nahi Zindagi on &TV, and Pyar Tune Kya Kiya Season 4 on Zing TV.

We couldn’t connect with Shezali for a comment.

