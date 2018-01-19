Shikha Singh shames the Mumbai Police

Every country has their own way of dealing with corruption but the one thing that is common in all is the maintenance of police force.

Shikha Singh who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) recently shared a picture of her in a beautiful red evening gown with her husband, Karan Shah on Instagram. The picture was from Kumkum Bhagya’s 1000 episodes celebration party.

While all her fans and followers congratulated her, many complimented her dress and beauty and some opined that Karan and she make a wonderful couple. Soon came in a nasty comment objectifying Shikha.

This obviously came in as a disappointment to her and it seems that in an attempt to find out who the lecher is, she was surprised to learn that the man worked with the Mumbai police. Shikha has taken to Instagram to lash out at the man in the name of Jagdish Gunge. She also shamed the Mumbai police. Here’s her post below:

Such acts by people who vow to protect us only bring in disgrace to our city. What do you have to say about Shikha’s post?