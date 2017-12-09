Hot Downloads

Shilpa can't take it anymore; finally BREAKS DOWN in front of Luv

09 Dec 2017 05:05 PM

This week the Weekend Ka Vaar is literally going to be a Vaar on some of the Colors' Bigg Boss house inmates. This time host Salman Khan will roast Arshi Khan for misbehaving with Shilpa Shinde's father. The superstar will reprimand her for spewing venom for Shilpa Shinde in front of her mother. He also made sure that he mentioned very clearly that Arshi was terribly wrong and whatever she did was pathetic.

The fact that Salman took Shilpa's side got her really emotional. She thanked Salman Khan for clearing the same. Well, in fact she got so choked that after a point in time, she could no more control and break down in front of Luv Tyagi.

The avid vierwers of the endemolShine produced reality series will know that Shilpa is a very strong woman. She prefers to shed tears in isolation but not in front of everyone. in fact the cameras in the house caught her sitting alone int he garden area doing some seriosu introspection, she was even caught shedding tears in there many a times because of the goings on in the glass walled mansion.

The makers of the show have released promo that sees Shilpa talking to Luv that how people have always made it a point to see her in a wrong light. She adds that Bigg Boss show has changed everything for her in a good way and she is happy about it.

However, if the above was not enough hat’s not all; tonight’s episode will see Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and Rohan Mehra entering Bigg Boss 11 house. The TV stars will be seen grilling housemates with the bitter truth of the real world!

