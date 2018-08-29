Shilpa Shinde was known by THIS name; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Today Bigg Boss 12 winner Shilpa Shinde turns a year older. She has a crazy fan following on social media and here are some awesome facts about her:

Shilpa Shinde hails from a middle-class Maharashtra family. Shinde’ was a psychology student was smitten by acting bug at the young age.

Shilpa Shinde started her Bollywood career 15 years ago, and was known as Akansha! She was launched in the year 2000 in a movie titled Le Chal Mujhe Sang, but the film didn’t do well.

After her disastrous debut in Hindi films, she went on to feature in Telugu films like Chinna backed by famous Telugu producer Dasari Nayayan Rao. She was still Akansha when she starred in another Telugu film Shivani by Suresh Verma, but failed to make a markdown south.

Shilpa Shinde had also quit famous comedy show Chidiya Ghar, where she was played a housewife Koyel and by the way, Shubhagi Atre replaced her there too like Bhabhiji.

Looks like Shilpa Shinde has been a prima donna all along. Be it her personal life or her professional life the lady has lived life on her own terms.