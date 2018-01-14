Shilpa Shinde wins Colors' Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 11 like all its former seasons has been quite exciting with more than a few momentous events. The latest edition of this reality show was a potpourri of drama, squabbles, contempt, alienation and barely any friendships.

Bigg Boss is known for its sudden and unforeseen twists and turns. The unpredictable nature of the show is what makes it the most watched by the audience. Hina and Shilpa have been at the receiving end of negativity right from the beginning of this season while Vikas had been touted as the master mind of sorts on various occasions. However, despite all the anti comments, these three have made it to the grand finale.

As we near the end of the season and await to know who has won the celebrated title of Colors' Bigg Boss, the frenzy around the results is at its peak. As predicted by a majority, Shilpa Shinde has proven her mettle.

Yes! Shilpa has won the coveted title of Colors' Bigg Boss Season 11. Hina Khan has wound up her journey in the 2nd place with Vikas Gupta and Puneesh in the 3rd and 4th spots, respectively.

The makers of this reality show hosted a LIVE voting just a few hours prior to the declaration of the winners to give a benefit of chance to the top four contestants. But, it looks like today is Shilpa's day and as expected she stood right ahead on the finish line.

Congratulations to you Shilpa on your big win and kudos for playing it just right! TellyChakkar wishes you all the best for your future endeavours!