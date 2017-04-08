Shivaay-Anika to bust Maahi’s truth in Ishqbaaaz

All you Nakuul Mehta fans, we are sure you are having the time of your life.

With the entry of Maahi in Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus and 4 Lions), viewers are treated to double dose of Nakuul.

Shivaay’s (Nakuul) doppelganger Maahi, has been creating quite a lot of confusion but now things will finally move towards a positive side.

Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay will decide to bust Maahi’s truth. And for the same, they will get ACP Ranveer Randhawa (Ayush Anand) on their side.

Shared a source, “Shivaay and Anika will get Ranveer into confidence and dupe him with their sweet talks. Ranveer will agree to help them and they will decide to bust his truth during the wedding ceremony.”

Anika-Shivaay will plan to frame Maahi in a murder case with the help of Ranveer.

But things will spice up when Ranveer will find out that Shivaay has escaped from the cabin in order to expose Maahi.

Will Maahi-Shivaay come together and have a confrontation? What lies ahead in the track?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.