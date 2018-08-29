Shivaay entangled in Nancy’s murder in Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Viewers of Ishqbaaaz are going to witness an interesting track in upcoming episodes. The show has always kept its entertainment quotient high with new storylines, twists, and turns. Recently, actors like Mandana Karimi and Zain Imam entered the show.

As per the upcoming track, Mandana’s character Nancy dies. Her dead body is found in Shivaay’s (Nakuul Mehta) apartment. He wakes up to her dead body, but he doesn’t remember anything that happened at the party the previous night.

Assuming that he killed her, he accepts his crime and confesses it to the police. However, things become more complicated subsequently.

Our sources tell us that after Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta confesses his crime, the police come to his apartment with him. However, they can’t find Nancy’s dead body. This adds more problems in Shivaay’s troubled life.

Isn’t that super dramatic? Certainly sounds so.

Keep watching the show to know more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive information.