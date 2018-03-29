Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Shivaay’s masterplan saves Rudra from marrying Saumya in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2018 06:59 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions) never fails to surprise the viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns in its storyline.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed a dramatic wedding where Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) got married to Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) instead of Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava). Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) obviously rejoiced over it.

But wait… there is a major twist that lies ahead!

Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes of the series, it will be revealed that Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) had already swapped the groom after learning about Svetlana’s evil plan.

What do you think about Ishqbaaaz?

The audience has already witnessed the scene where Anika (Surbhi Chandana) tried to tell Shivaay about the bride swapping drama by Veer (Nikitin Dheer) and Svetlana. Though Veer was keeping an eye on Anika but she managed to convey the message to Shivaay but she wasn’t sure if Shivaay got her message.

So, Shivaay promptly planned the groom swapping and executed during a power cut in the house. He will be revealing the truth before everyone very soon.

That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure. Isn’t it?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Four Lions, Leenesh Mattoo, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Reyhna Malhotra, Mansi Srivastava, Surbhi Chandana, Nikitin Dheer, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parekh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Film High Jack's Trailer launch

Film High Jack's Trailer launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days