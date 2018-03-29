Shivaay’s masterplan saves Rudra from marrying Saumya in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions) never fails to surprise the viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns in its storyline.



In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have witnessed a dramatic wedding where Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) got married to Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) instead of Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava). Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) obviously rejoiced over it.



But wait… there is a major twist that lies ahead!



Our source informs us that in the upcoming episodes of the series, it will be revealed that Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) had already swapped the groom after learning about Svetlana’s evil plan.

The audience has already witnessed the scene where Anika (Surbhi Chandana) tried to tell Shivaay about the bride swapping drama by Veer (Nikitin Dheer) and Svetlana. Though Veer was keeping an eye on Anika but she managed to convey the message to Shivaay but she wasn’t sure if Shivaay got her message.



So, Shivaay promptly planned the groom swapping and executed during a power cut in the house. He will be revealing the truth before everyone very soon.



That would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure. Isn’t it?



